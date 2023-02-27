AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Position Reduced by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 13.4% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $40.55 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

