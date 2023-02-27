Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Balchem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,655,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 726,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Balchem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,298,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

