CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,148 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 524,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,375.00%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.