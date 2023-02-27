Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CAT opened at $236.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

