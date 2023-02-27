CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after buying an additional 75,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $202.53 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.