Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 28.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $293.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

