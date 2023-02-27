Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,682 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $59.20 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.