DA Davidson Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $12.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $838.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 113.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 4,634.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.