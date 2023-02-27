Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 21.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareMax by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 711,941 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 274.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 409,539 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CareMax to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CareMax Stock Down 2.6 %

CareMax Company Profile

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. CareMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.