Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 21.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareMax by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 711,941 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 274.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 409,539 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CareMax to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
