DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Cowen

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623,000 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

