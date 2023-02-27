Eaton Vance Management Acquires 3,352 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.22% of Pool worth $26,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $356.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

