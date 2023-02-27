Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $29,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

MPC opened at $124.92 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

