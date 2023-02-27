Eaton Vance Management Buys 14,517 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.02% of Cohen & Steers worth $31,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNS. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 224,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 205,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 92,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 605.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,069,000 after buying an additional 78,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

