Eaton Vance Management Buys 8,904 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Block were worth $30,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,562. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
