Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of W. R. Berkley worth $28,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 71.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.9% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 826,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after buying an additional 74,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1 %

WRB stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

