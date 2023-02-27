Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of ResMed worth $26,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $211.53 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.15.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,818,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,818,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,157. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

