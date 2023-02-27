Eaton Vance Management Has $30.22 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $30,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $72.92 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.