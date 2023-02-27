Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $25,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $178.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

