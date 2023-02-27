Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $27,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

VMC stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

