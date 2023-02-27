Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,218,488 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218,488 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Baker Hughes worth $29,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

