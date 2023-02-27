Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,456 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,288 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $26,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,071.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,071.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,134 shares of company stock worth $525,856 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.56 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

