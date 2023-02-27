Eaton Vance Management Sells 6,990 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of Xylem worth $28,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Xylem by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.