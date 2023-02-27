Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,779 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Equifax worth $106,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $200.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.20.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

