Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Trimmed by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,046 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

NYSE WTRG opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

