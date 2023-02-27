First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $62.84 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $94.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19.

