First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.47 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

