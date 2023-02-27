FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.87. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

