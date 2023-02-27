Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 267,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

