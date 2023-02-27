Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 170,650 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 225,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.61 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

