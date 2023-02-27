Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,141,000. Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,458,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 490,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

