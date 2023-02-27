Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,646,000 after buying an additional 755,858 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $122.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.