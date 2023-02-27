Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.29% of Skyline Champion worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,242,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 160.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after buying an additional 504,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 24.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,033,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 203,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $68.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,803. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

