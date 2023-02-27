Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

