Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $131,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at $980,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATH opened at $77.02 on Monday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.36.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

