Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Black Knight worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Black Knight by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Knight Company Profile

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

