Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of EVO Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 33.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

Shares of EVOP opened at $33.85 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,385,000.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62.

Insider Transactions at EVO Payments

About EVO Payments

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

