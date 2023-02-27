Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 100 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,149,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200,604 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $792,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $142.38 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.65.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

