Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after acquiring an additional 396,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,062,000 after buying an additional 204,210 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,571,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,210. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

NYSE:BWA opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

