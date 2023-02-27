Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 807 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

