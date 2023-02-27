Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,962 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $82.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.55.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,439 shares of company stock worth $8,776,281. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.