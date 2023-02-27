Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.83 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of Ashland worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 17.0% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 326,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,975,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $9,523,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $905,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.32%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

