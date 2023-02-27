Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

