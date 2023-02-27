Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 526 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.33% of NuVasive worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 106.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.