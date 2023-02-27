Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Down 0.7 %

GCMG opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCMG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

