Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GH. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.
Guardant Health Trading Up 11.7 %
GH stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. Guardant Health has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
