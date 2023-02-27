Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 14,252 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 1.6 %

American Water Works stock opened at $141.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.