Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.