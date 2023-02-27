Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $57.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $187,291,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,335,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,593,000 after buying an additional 165,159 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,204,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after buying an additional 391,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

