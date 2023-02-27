iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

STIP opened at $97.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

