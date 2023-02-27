iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.09. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

